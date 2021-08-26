R65bn loan might end up on looters' hands

If the ANC's track record is anything to go by, then those heartless, corrupt ANC politicians and their "sidekick comrades" must be rubbing their hands with glee when they heard of the R65bn International Monetary Fund loan that is coming our way.

I can imagine all the scheming going on right now to find the best possible ways of getting as much money as possible without getting caught. There are no empty threats from the president himself that will deter those bunch of greedy hyenas, who already know from experience that there are no accountability structures in place and therefore no consequences to past, present or future cases of corruption while the ANC have each other's backs.

The only problem they will have is that they will have to fight each other off like hyenas do to get their share of the spoils as has been evident in the latest fights for candidates nominees for our local elections. When they get their hands on that money, they will be laughing all the way to the bank.

Leon de Vos, La Lucia, Durban