Medupi needs quality control to reach optimum functioning

No scientists or engineers are required to tell or advise any authority that more water works, sewage plants and power plants are needed as the population grows; that high quality materials are sine qua non for them to last longer; that suitably qualified personnel are hired to do the right job; that quality control is strictly applied and that regular planned maintenance is done to keep them operational.

Quite simply, sheer common sense is needed. Unfortunately this has been a carbuncle on the forehead of the governing party in the 27 years. No, many of us were not shocked when the coal-fired Medupi power station’s unit 4 generator in Lephalale, Limpopo exploded.

As a norm, the expected final report will exonerate the big fish and condemn the small fry. What a turn of events! On August 1, Eskom announced its full operation and seven days later a blast occurred. There’s definitely no jinx on this matter, it’s a combo of bungling incompetence, structural defects and/or factional fighting.

One thing we cannot fault is the repayment of the capital amount and interests on the loan from the World Bank.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni