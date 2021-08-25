SABC must scrap TV licence arrears

I think this is the time that the SABC has to do the right thing and give an amnesty for TV licence defaulters. I am one of those defaulters, however, I swear that if I get an amnesty then I will start paying for my TV licence.

People who killed during the apartheid government were given amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, so why is it difficult for the SABC to give defaulters amnesty? If need be I will go to its offices with an affidavit to commit myself that from 2022 I will pay my TV licence provided it scraps the old debt.

People are willing to pay but the arrears are too much. Every state business has done this: Eskom, municipalities, Joburg Water, etc; why can't the SABC do it?

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village