Never take the love of your life for granted
When it comes to cheating, no one particular gender is better than the other. Often people confuse cheating with a mistake. However, cheating and lying are not accidents, they are intentional choices.
Trust take years to build, seconds to break, and forever to rebuild. Behind every untrusting girl there is a boy who made her that way.
Don't let a girl who opened her legs for you let you leave the one who opened her heart to you. A real man would never do that. He would never give in to that kind of temptation.
A real man would never get involved with another girl while already being involved with someone else. It is not worth it. It is not worth losing the girl who chose to share her life with you over a one-night stand.
I have decided to remain single until God stops sending me lying, stupid, cheating, psycho, gold-digging women.
Cheaters might change, but those cheated on will forever be changed. I am very proud of my heart. Although it has been played, stabbed, cheated on, burnt and broken, somehow it still works. When love is real, it doesn't lie, cheat, pretend or keep secrets.
The hardest thing is to look back and see what the person you love and who claims to love you has done to you.
Most people cheat simply because they pay more attention to what they're missing rather than what they have.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
