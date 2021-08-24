Don't be a punching bag over any man

I've been watching TV shows where women fight for a man physically. I watched more than two seasons but still I can't find a valid reason why women fight for a man. It's very rare to find men physically fighting over a woman. Why are we damaging our pretty faces over a man?

If you love yourself enough, you won't run after someone else's love. We all have insecurities – deal with them and stop hurting yourself so much, you deserve better. You are pretty, unique, smart and ambitious. Never allow anyone to take over your power.

Never do something to satisfy your spouse for the sake of compromising. Act now and take over, live your life to the fullest. Men know how to control women as we stay in unhealthy relationships for the sake of the babies.

You turn out to be a punching bag and apply makeup as if everything is fine. Go and make money as you are an unqualified makeup artist. You are the brains of the family but you fail to say 'No, it's enough'. The insults become part of your family. Your happiness comes first, otherwise you'll go six feet underground.

Some of you will say 'it's easy for me to say and I act as if I'm perfect or the victim'. Saying something is the least I could do, what about you? Keep on judging. We are tired of women who are dying because of silence, money, a luxurious life etc.

We have had enough, let's be the real mbhokodo.

Sara Makala, Three Rivers