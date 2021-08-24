Child support grant main culprit for pregnant girls

SA people are confused. We are all surprised to see black girls fell pregnant at the age of 10 while we are basically proud of it. The health MEC in Gauteng, Nomathemba Mokgethi, pretended to be shocked about it, however her national government is rewarding these girls for having babies, irrespective of their age.

The child support grant is the main culprit here. How many dropout kids are from Indian and white communities? The ruling party is fooling us when they say child support grants alleviate poverty. Only a black girl proudly goes to collect a R350 reward every month end while other races are busy studying.

As long as we believe every word said by the ANC is good, our nation is dying. Since the ANC abolished the death penalty, SA has became the capital for murderers, rapists, thieves, you name it. Our countrymen/women are sleeping, waiting for the R350 grant at month end, while foreigners are employed in our own country.

Who's dominating security companies, restaurants and even the government offices? Non-South Africans, those who are supposed to be given the R350 refugee grant.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village