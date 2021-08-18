Letters

Insolvency of clubs tells of troubled PSL

By Reader Letter - 18 August 2021 - 11:29
The late former PSL chief executive Trevor Phillips laid a good foundation, but our local football people seemingly cannot carry the baton and run with it forward, the writer says.
The late former PSL chief executive Trevor Phillips laid a good foundation, but our local football people seemingly cannot carry the baton and run with it forward, the writer says.
Image: Duif du Toit\Gallo Images

One can deny that there are problems with our football administration, however the insolvency of teams such as Wits University, Highlands Park and lately Bloemfontein Celtic tells us something is seriously wrong behind closed doors.

I don't see the Premier Soccer League  operating in the next 20 years. The late former PSL chief executive Trevor Phillips laid a good foundation, but our local football people seemingly cannot carry the baton and run with it forward.

Some teams like Wits and Celtic have been there during the old National Professional Soccer League and the National Soccer League eras. To let them disappear so easily is killing the morale of supporters of the game in the country.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

Molemela family: ‘We gave Max Tshabalala our blessings to sell Celtic’

The Molemela family gave Max Tshabalala their blessings to sell Bloemfontein Celtic, the club which has been the sporting heartbeat of the Free State ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Union extends helping hand to sold Celtic, Royal players

SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu) has opened its hands to assist players who’ll be affected by the recent sale of Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal AM.
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in