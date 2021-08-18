Insolvency of clubs tells of troubled PSL

One can deny that there are problems with our football administration, however the insolvency of teams such as Wits University, Highlands Park and lately Bloemfontein Celtic tells us something is seriously wrong behind closed doors.

I don't see the Premier Soccer League operating in the next 20 years. The late former PSL chief executive Trevor Phillips laid a good foundation, but our local football people seemingly cannot carry the baton and run with it forward.

Some teams like Wits and Celtic have been there during the old National Professional Soccer League and the National Soccer League eras. To let them disappear so easily is killing the morale of supporters of the game in the country.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village