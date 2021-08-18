Biden's America has lost moral high ground

The biggest flake in American history, President Joe Biden, has proven that he actually has no clue about much that is going on around him.

On July 8, Biden publicly stated that the Taliban had no chance of successfully invading Afghanistan, stating that there were 300,000 well-trained Afghan troops ready to protect that country. The Taliban supposedly stood no chance.

Three days is all it took for a rag tag bunch of horseback riders to take over. Americans had withdrawn...very suddenly, which points towards a behind-the-scenes agreement between America and the Taliban hierarchy.

So much for the protectors of Western values. Americans are masters of creating chaos and walking away. America can no longer be trusted; the moral high ground they once held is gone.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni