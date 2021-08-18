Letters

Biden's America has lost moral high ground

By Reader Letter - 18 August 2021 - 11:36
A member of the Taliban stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 2021. Americans are masters of creating chaos and walking away, the writer says.
A member of the Taliban stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 2021. Americans are masters of creating chaos and walking away, the writer says.
Image: REUTERS/STRINGER

The biggest flake in American history, President Joe Biden, has proven that he actually has no clue about much that is going on around him.

On July 8, Biden publicly stated that the Taliban had no chance of successfully invading Afghanistan, stating that there were 300,000 well-trained Afghan troops ready to protect that country. The Taliban supposedly stood no chance.

Three days is all it took for a rag tag bunch of horseback riders to take over. Americans had withdrawn...very suddenly, which points towards a behind-the-scenes agreement between America and the Taliban hierarchy.

So much for the protectors of Western values. Americans are masters of creating chaos and walking away. America can no longer be trusted; the moral high ground they once held is gone.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

WATCH | Taliban explains what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

The Taliban has declared amnesty and vowed to uphold women’s rights.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Gunshots, fleeing and Islamist militants' return to power: Taliban take over Afghan capital

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants closer to taking over the ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in