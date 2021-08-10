Hear our women's cry over their burden

A woman is as amazing as the octopus. No-one can multitask like a woman, irrespective of her education or lack of it. Families have full meals, and some do not even know the full story behind the acquisition of those meals.

Some women go the greatest extremes to feed their families, some going as far as selling their bodies, which is painful to see. We go through a lot to put smiles on our loved ones' faces. We put the happiness of others first, and have unhealed scars in our souls for our efforts.

Most times we pretend to be happy for the sake of our kids; we go through a lot for them, starting from when we give birth to them.

When fathers leave their kids while they are still young, it is up to the mothers to fend for their young ones alone. As women, we are tired of being strong; cry if you want, to express your emotions no matter where you are. We are not made of stone, we are humans of flesh and blood.

Hear our cry over the burden on our shoulders.

Sara Makala, Three Rivers