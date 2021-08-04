Letters

Is one of the ANC bigwigs instigator of riots?

By Reader Letter - 04 August 2021 - 10:17
Police were outnumbered by looters in parts of Durban during the recent unrest.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Two weeks have gone and the catastrophic looting is almost a distant memory.

Some foot soldiers have been arrested, many already released but the mastermind remains elusive.

The ministers of police and internal security have no clue as to the identity of this person, or do they?

Did the order to plunder, break down infrastructure and steal come from someone within their own ranks, hence the reluctance to bring to justice the “diabolical” instigator and uber planner of these heinous acts?

The unfolding scenario, with the government's inability to act, points to the fact that the “devil” is aligned to the ANC at the highest level.

Why is the ANC protecting this non-patriot?

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

