Government soft on drug dealers

04 August 2021
I may not know exactly how many people are convicted for drug trafficking in SA. As a citizen of this country, I feel bad to see how soft our government is on drug dealers.

Even the high profile people are involved in this business. Unlike in developed countries which have put strict laws against drug dealers with clear operations to fight it, SA doesn't take drug dealing seriously.

Malaysia are topping the world when it comes to combating drugs. Other countries that regard drug dealing as high crime are Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, China, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the US, Phillipines, Indonesia and Japan. In fact, the whole continent of Asia is very strict on drugs.

In SA, we have areas that are well-known for drugs but the government is just keeping quiet about it. Places such as Hillbrow, Berea, Yeoville, Rosettenville and Bez Valley in Johannesburg have well known drug dens.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

