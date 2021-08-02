Letters

Try gardening to improve your mood

By Reader Letter - 02 August 2021 - 11:16
Joy Phala, at a school garden she created in Pimville, Soweto.
Image: Supplied

Research has shown that looking after plants and growing new plants improves a person's mood and reduces stress. Even a few plants make people feel calmer and happier.

Therefore, people should try to make a garden on their properties or plant small plants on the edge of their pavement, near the fence or wall of the property where they live. Such small plants would still allow people to walk on the pavement.

Some plants can be grown in containers if holes are made in old tins or buckets, these can be used as plant pots. Many nice plants can be grown by breaking off a piece of plant and putting it in soil that is kept damp. Others can be grown from seed. Try gardening and see how you feel.

JM Thomson, e-mail

