Mchunu deserves harshest punishment

From being Mzansi's most revered radio personality, a role model for many up-and-coming wanna-be announcers and now being infamous for making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This is what sums up erstwhile Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe "Macingwane" Mchunu's story up until he became Jacob Zuma's fierce loyalist or one of the most sought after 12 that are regarded as instigators of the recent riots.

And to learn that he was calling himself the "new president" befits an act of terrorism. Mchunu and his ilk must be given the harshest punishment ever meted out against criminals and terrorists.

To learn that when he appears in court next week Tuesday the NPA is going to oppose his bail application is like music to the ear. It's time that people who caused such irreparable damage to the economy of our country, that will take many years to recover, get punished accordingly.

We also have a Shoprite Usave franchise that was burnt down by irate locals who sought to be moved from Ngwathe municipality to Metsimaholo. We were stripped of the cheapest store ever. Some of those at the forefront of burning Shoprite Usave have been "silenced" by authorities through being employed by the council while others were offered top jobs in government entities instead of being sent to jail.

As we speak, there are no more demarcation fights in Heilbron. This is not what we want to see happening with the likes of Mchunu and other instigators. Let them suffer the consequences of their actions.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron