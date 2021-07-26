Letters

Destruction of SA can be traced to Guptas

By Reader letter - 26 July 2021 - 09:26
Britain targeted Ajay, left, Atul, right, and Rajesh Gupta as being at the centre of corruption in SA which contributed to the downfall of former president Jacob Zuma.
Britain targeted Ajay, left, Atul, right, and Rajesh Gupta as being at the centre of corruption in SA which contributed to the downfall of former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Today SA is in ruins, a ghost country, all thanks to the Guptas who meticulously and systematically laid the foundation for the ultimate destruction of the country.

Three Gupta brothers came all the way from India with nothing but their suitcases and a sinister motive to con a president in the most intricate way imaginable, out of all the riches of the country, mines, companies, control of SOEs, control of some government processes and just about everything they could lay their hands on. They did not end there, but managed to manipulate the minds of prominent people in society.

Satisfied with everything they had looted, they fled the country. Is the adoptive place of residence, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, happy to provide a sanctuary for these fugitives now that the whole world knows about the gaping wound they have caused to the people of our country?

Are they genuinely happy where they are, enjoying the fruits of their trickery? Do they have a sense of guilt and remorse? Do they have a conscience that keeps nagging them? It is time for the Guptas and all their associates in the country to do the right thing: bring back our money so that the country can rise from the ashes it has been reduced to.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Cost of Gupta state capture rises to R57bn

Shadow World Investigations researcher Paul Holden on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry the cost of state contracts channelled to Gupta-linked ...
News
1 month ago

Guptas bought Optimum Mine using funds looted from the state, Zondo commission told

The state may have paid over R1bn to purchase Gupta-owned Optimum Mine, Shadow World Investigations researcher Paul Holden told the state capture ...
News
4 weeks ago

Gupta Interpol red notices not active yet

SA’s Investigating Directorate jumped the gun when stating Interpol had issued red notices for the arrest of two Gupta brothers and their wives.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?