Destruction of SA can be traced to Guptas

Today SA is in ruins, a ghost country, all thanks to the Guptas who meticulously and systematically laid the foundation for the ultimate destruction of the country.

Three Gupta brothers came all the way from India with nothing but their suitcases and a sinister motive to con a president in the most intricate way imaginable, out of all the riches of the country, mines, companies, control of SOEs, control of some government processes and just about everything they could lay their hands on. They did not end there, but managed to manipulate the minds of prominent people in society.

Satisfied with everything they had looted, they fled the country. Is the adoptive place of residence, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, happy to provide a sanctuary for these fugitives now that the whole world knows about the gaping wound they have caused to the people of our country?

Are they genuinely happy where they are, enjoying the fruits of their trickery? Do they have a sense of guilt and remorse? Do they have a conscience that keeps nagging them? It is time for the Guptas and all their associates in the country to do the right thing: bring back our money so that the country can rise from the ashes it has been reduced to.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand