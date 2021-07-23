Letters

Thugs don't belong in democratic country

By Reader Letter - 23 July 2021 - 09:30
Days of looting and violence in Gauteng and KawZulu-Natal have caused billions of rand in damage, as an estimated 200 shopping malls where affected.
Image: Alon Skuy/ Sunday Times

Hooliganism and anarchism in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng and other provinces must be condemned. These hooligans, anarchists and thugs are having a direct negative impact on our already suffering and fragile economy.

They don’t have a place in a democratic society like ours.

Our police, together with the criminal justice system, must deal with those hooligans and anarchists who took to the streets and national roads burning vehicles and infrastructure. Doing all sorts of barbarism and looting from shops and trucks. This terrible behaviour doesn't have space in a democratic country.

Anarchists and hooligans deem they are above the law and can do as they please. They must be made to pay for their behaviour.

Hooligans and anarchists don’t respect the constitution and rights of others. However, what is happening in some parts of our country mustn’t be confused with civil war. There is no civil war and tribalism transpiring in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo, which some political analysts and commentators like to believe.

These protests don’t mean they’re championed by certain tribes only. They are happening in some part of Limpopo which is dominated by different tribes from the one in KwaZulu-Natal.

The call by the KwaZulu-Natal government for calm must be commended.

These protesters must appreciate that our country is a democratic state and our constitution must be obeyed and respected at all times by all citizens. No one is above the law. We must discourage constitutional delinquency.

Sam Difoe Magana,  Dennilton, Limpopo

