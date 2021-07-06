Letters

Put Zuma under house arrest, it's ANC which failed SA

By Reader Letter - 06 July 2021 - 11:25
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters who gathered at his home in Nkandla on July 4 2021. The writer says everyone, including the current ANC inner circle, were happy to let him continue with his nefarious activities.
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters who gathered at his home in Nkandla on July 4 2021. The writer says everyone, including the current ANC inner circle, were happy to let him continue with his nefarious activities.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Baying for Zuma’s blood, in a manner of speaking, and the negative sentiments by many who voted for, and continue to be members of the ANC, reflects the two faces that many human beings display on a daily basis in this country.

ANC supporters voted him in, election after election, while Zuma’s filthy laundry was clearly evident. Now it is politically expedient to incarcerate him. 

The Afrikaans language has a wonderful word for all those who exude a holier-than-thou stance against Zuma. That word is “skeinheilig”, hypocricy emanating from those who should be taking a closer look at themselves in the mirror.

Everyone, including the current ANC inner circle, were happy to let him continue with his nefarious activities....but did absolutely nothing, for fear of losing their cushy, well-paying jobs, for over a decade.

The apex court has handed down sentence, leaving the country with a sizzling hot potato. It is shameful that an almost octogenarian is going to be jailed.

The defenders of the constitution have failed the country. The ANC supporters have failed the country, the current hierarchy is failing the country at many levels yet they derive pleasure in taking aim at a man who should have been removed from office a decade ago.

Place him under house arrest. It’s the right thing to do.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

We won’t arrest Zuma for now - Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has told the Constitutional Court that former president Jacob Zuma will not be arrested until the outcome of his high ...
News
7 hours ago

Sly Zuma has used up all his tricks

Jacob Zuma is no fool. He is very sly, opportunistic and downright naughty. He knows what he’s doing and wants to lap up every opportunity to stay ...
Opinion
1 day ago

IN PICS | Duduzane joins Zuma supporters march

Duduzane Zuma has joined those who are rallying in support of former president Jacob Zuma.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound