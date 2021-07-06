Put Zuma under house arrest, it's ANC which failed SA

Baying for Zuma’s blood, in a manner of speaking, and the negative sentiments by many who voted for, and continue to be members of the ANC, reflects the two faces that many human beings display on a daily basis in this country.

ANC supporters voted him in, election after election, while Zuma’s filthy laundry was clearly evident. Now it is politically expedient to incarcerate him.

The Afrikaans language has a wonderful word for all those who exude a holier-than-thou stance against Zuma. That word is “skeinheilig”, hypocricy emanating from those who should be taking a closer look at themselves in the mirror.

Everyone, including the current ANC inner circle, were happy to let him continue with his nefarious activities....but did absolutely nothing, for fear of losing their cushy, well-paying jobs, for over a decade.

The apex court has handed down sentence, leaving the country with a sizzling hot potato. It is shameful that an almost octogenarian is going to be jailed.

The defenders of the constitution have failed the country. The ANC supporters have failed the country, the current hierarchy is failing the country at many levels yet they derive pleasure in taking aim at a man who should have been removed from office a decade ago.

Place him under house arrest. It’s the right thing to do.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni