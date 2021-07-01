Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitism

Europe and the US Zionist lobby has tried very hard and succeeded in some cases to have criticism of Zionism equated to anti-Semitism.



This is abuse of the memory of the holocaust and using the holocaust as a tool to deflect from the atrocities, global support for Israel and the attempts to suppress and stifle all debate and criticism of Israeli policies. At present, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD),, which has very little differentiation from the Zionist board in terms of policies, is now exaggerating the criticism of Israel in the past few weeks and trying to push the same agenda...