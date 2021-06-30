Letters

Gauteng leaders toying with lives

By Reader Letter - 30 June 2021 - 13:29
The attitude of our leaders is that they are here to steal as much as possible without getting caught and to hold on to power for as long as it's possible by whatever means possible, the writer says.
There are so many appropriate descriptive words in the media that have been used to describe our ANC leaders in government, like incompetent idiots, thieves and hypocrites as well as "just pure evil".

These all ring true when we read and hear of the billions of Covid funds unaccounted for as a result of their corruption, incompetence, lies and their blatant disregard for their fellow citizens who are starving and dying as a result of their actions.

What's lacking when describing our leaders is: someone who understands their purpose as a leader, which is to serve the citizens of the country with integrity, intelligence, compassion and within the laws of the country .

If they fail to do so, then they must be removed quickly and prosecuted appropriately, or they should have the decency and conscience of heart within themselves to do the honourable thing which is to admit that they have failed and step down, like so many of their Western counterparts are doing .

But sadly, the attitude of our leaders is that they are here to steal as much as possible without getting caught and to hold on to power for as long as it's possible by whatever means possible.

Cry our beloved country.

Leon de Vos, La Lucia, KZN

