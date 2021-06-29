Motsoaledi can help us curb Covid-19 spread

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, your country needs you. Come back to the department of health and lead us through this crisis. About 17,000 new Covid-19 in 24 hours. These numbers are scary. Something got to give. We cannot afford to go the way of India in its second wave.

Covid brought India to its knees. If uncontrolled, the third wave will destroy the economic fabric of the country. It will take us years to rebuild the economy. We do not have a choice but to stop Covid-19 on its tracks.

Firstly, a visionary and strong leader is urgently needed to guide the health department. The health professionals want to be inspired and need a leader to hold our hands as we cross this stream of uncertainty.

Medicine in time of Covid tests your character and resolve. It drains your resources. We have some of the world's best, hard-working and committed health professionals. They are human and get despondent when political leadership fails.

All they need is a clear-minded and reassuring leader. It's been a tough 18 months to all. You, minister Motsoaledi, understand better what health professionals are going through. With all due respect, President Cyril Ramaphosa has no clue what to do.

You led the department during listeriosis outbreak, meningitis epidemic in Southern Cape, haemorrhagic fever and Ebola. You know what it means to lead during a crisis. Come back minister Motsoaledi and steady the ship.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, email