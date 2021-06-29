Malema flaunting health protocols

It is high time that South Africans unite against anyone who encourages lawlessness and disorder in our country. How can a sane leader encourage people to defy health protocols and thus risk their lives in the process?

Covid-19-related deaths are increasing at an alarming rate, yet the politically bankrupt leader has the audacity to organise a march disguised as "March to Save Lives" while we are aware that it has opposite intentions. This motormouth, EFF leader Julius Malema, should surely be held liable for the rising Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Ben Maserumule, Mohlalaotwane