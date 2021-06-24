Great opportunities for the young

The department of water and sanitation has made a clarion call to youth to take up careers in water sector amidst the commemoration of Youth Month in the country.

The department opened bursary applications for 2022 on June 1 2021 and the closing date for applications is October 31 2021. On June 16 1976, thousands of pupils from Soweto organised a mass demonstration against the use of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction at their schools.

Today we say to the youth, the doors of learning are open. Once you qualify for our bursaries, the ball is in your court to choose from the selected institutions of higher learning. As the entire country participates in Youth Month, young people are encouraged to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976, and the only way to salute those SA heroes who paid for our freedom with their blood is by ascending the graduation podium.

The department of water and sanitation is making this possible by offering bursary opportunities to youth of this country to further their studies. The department believes that the country’s youth is responsible for shaping the social and economic landscape of the country.

Youth Month is an imperative time for reflection on youth development, with progress made in the development of young people. The department has lined up educational programmes aimed at helping the youth to become scientists and engineers within the water sector.

The bursary holders will subsequently be considered for employment opportunities within the department, where they will have an opportunity to pursue careers as engineers and scientists.

Marcus Monyakeni