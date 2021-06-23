Live your life with passion

Nobody can hurt you without your permission. Live as if you were going to die tomorrow and learn as if you were to live forever. Success at anything always comes down to focus and effort and fortunately we control both.

There's power in being silent. A lot of dreams die because they are shared with the wrong people. They will then steal your ideas and build successful empires with them.

If you feed your mind as often as you feed your stomach, then you will never have to worry about food or having a roof over your head or clothes on your back. Suffering shouldn't be seen as punishment but as the true test of life.

You are not a product of your circumstances but of your decisions. Don't gain the world and lose your soul in the process because wisdom is better than silver or gold. If you work hard for something you don't care about, it is called "stress", but when you work hard for something you love, that is "passion".

We must have an entrepreneurship spirit of working 100 hours a week so we won't have to work 40 hours for someone else. Success is never given, it is always earned.

Great spirits have always encountered opposition from mediocre minds. Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life's coming attractions. While logic gets you from A to Z, imagination takes you everywhere. When your goals are more important than partying then you are on the road to success!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron