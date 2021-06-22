Stamp out plastic in all packaging

Yesterday I went to our monthly community food swap morning and noticed that many of the people had paper bags to take produce home, which is in line with our environmental approach.

I joked that the paper bags would come in a plastic bag and yes, they do! The local supermarkets have banned us from using plastic bags, which I support. But they use lots of them including selling their organic vegetables and fruit in plastic containers.

Have I missed the point or is the world just getting crazier? No more plastic!

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia