Stamp out plastic in all packaging
Yesterday I went to our monthly community food swap morning and noticed that many of the people had paper bags to take produce home, which is in line with our environmental approach.
I joked that the paper bags would come in a plastic bag and yes, they do! The local supermarkets have banned us from using plastic bags, which I support. But they use lots of them including selling their organic vegetables and fruit in plastic containers.
Have I missed the point or is the world just getting crazier? No more plastic!
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.