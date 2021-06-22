ANC not fit to handle finances

It's an open secret that the ANC will be in power for the next 10 years or so. The opposition parties pose no threat to the governing party. The threat that the governing party is facing is the ANC itself. It has already started tearing itself apart.

That said, the ANC in government handles billions, if not trillions, of state coffers. That needs an excellent financial management skill to manage such money. Is the governing party managing or mismanaging the financial resource of the country? There is no easy answer.

Right now the country is bleeding. Economy is down and unemployment high. And poverty levels have risen. Additionally, there is also water and electricity challenges throughout the country. Clearly, the ANC is mismanaging the country's resources.

On the other hand, the governing party is struggling to pay salaries of the staff at Luthuli House. This has been going on for quite some time now. If the ANC cannot handle its financial affairs, how can it handle the country’s finances?

ANC employees' financial lives have been turned upside down. Some party employees policies have lapsed because of non-payment. Yet they are working for a political party that is governing the country.

One can argue that what is happening at Luthuli House is an internal matter. Yes, it is. However, the failure by the ANC to manage its financial affairs at party level replicates itself at government level. We are in trouble as a nation.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City