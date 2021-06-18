Coke should have money to help solve water crisis

Most people think of the great soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo as having god-like skills and maybe that includes walking on water although so far, we have just seen his preference for drinking water over soft drinks. A wise choice.

His moving of two display bottles lowered the value of the company by about $4bn (R56bn) although only temporarily. What would those $4bn be able to do to provide safe, drinkable water to many people? Most people like an occasional soft drink but all people need to drink water.

Maybe there could be a few big, maybe billion dollar, donations given to solving the world's water shortages. Then more people would have the time to watch him play rather than walking great distances to bring back water that is probably not that clean.

A simple message from Ronaldo but a particularly important one.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia