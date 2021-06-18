Letters

ANC comes good on ward councillors

By Reader Letter - 18 June 2021 - 12:06
This turnaround means that if ANC voters in the community are unhappy about candidates, they may reject them and propose an alternative, the writer says.
This turnaround means that if ANC voters in the community are unhappy about candidates, they may reject them and propose an alternative, the writer says.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

As political parties prepare for local government elections to be held in October, I would like to commend the ANC for its decision to involve community members when it comes to choosing ward councillor candidates.

Unlike in the past when the ruling party would impose candidates on the community, this time it is its members who will have the last say. Under this new procedure, the ANC branches will nominate their preferred candidates and the list will be taken to the community for approval or rejection, through a vote.

This is a noble decision by the party as it will alleviate the possibility of having incompetent candidates being elected for their popularity or reasons other than exemplary leadership.

Communities have been crying foul in the past as they were compelled to elect councillors who were forced on them by the party’s leadership. This turnaround means that if ANC voters in the community are unhappy about candidates, they may reject them and propose an alternative. I think this is a good move as the power has been given back to the community.

Areas that have not been receiving basic services because of the incompetence of their  ward councillors can now openly nominate people they can trust.

Malphia Honwane
Gottenburg eManyeleti

Corrupt leaders are as uncaring as absent fathers

I'm glad Father's Day is in Youth Month. That way we can lament being disappointed by our fathers and by the government in one session.
Opinion
4 hours ago

ANC suspends 24 Eastern Cape councillors who rebelled against the party

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has suspended 24 councillors in the OR Tambo district municipality over alleged ill-discipline and defiance of the ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight