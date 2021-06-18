ANC comes good on ward councillors

As political parties prepare for local government elections to be held in October, I would like to commend the ANC for its decision to involve community members when it comes to choosing ward councillor candidates.

Unlike in the past when the ruling party would impose candidates on the community, this time it is its members who will have the last say. Under this new procedure, the ANC branches will nominate their preferred candidates and the list will be taken to the community for approval or rejection, through a vote.

This is a noble decision by the party as it will alleviate the possibility of having incompetent candidates being elected for their popularity or reasons other than exemplary leadership.

Communities have been crying foul in the past as they were compelled to elect councillors who were forced on them by the party’s leadership. This turnaround means that if ANC voters in the community are unhappy about candidates, they may reject them and propose an alternative. I think this is a good move as the power has been given back to the community.

Areas that have not been receiving basic services because of the incompetence of their ward councillors can now openly nominate people they can trust.

Malphia Honwane

Gottenburg eManyeleti