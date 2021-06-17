Voting system must be digitised to benefit youth

The prerequisite to the ballot paper should be considering a more inclusive way towards casting our votes. Statistics have rightly proven that the majority of our youth stay far from voting stations.

Today's youth is a digital generation, and should be included likewise. Looking at the way we managed to electronify the distribution of the Covid-19 social relief funds, no-one can dispute the fact that we are able to digitalise the method of voting.

It is high time the government included the youth in saving the future of our nation. We cannot afford to have 17.84m youths' future destined for doom at the hands of a few, greedy political cadres.

The 1976 youth fought with stones and petrol bombs. Let today's youth be fairly given a platform to determine their own future in their modern way of doing things – digitally.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa