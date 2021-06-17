Letters

State mum on killer copper thieves

By reader letter - 17 June 2021 - 11:46
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

The heartbreaking stories reported daily in Sowetan of families in the East Rand and Joburg losing breadwinners who are butchered mercilessly by AK- 47-carrying foreigners engaged either in illegal mining or digging copper cables which are sold to unscrupulous buyers is receiving absolutely no attention from the government.

How long will this destruction of infrastructure, property and lives be allowed to go on? South Africans have become sacrificial lambs in their own country at the hands of millions of illegal immigrants who have fled their countries because of the same hardships that our citizens are facing.

Security guards risk their lives everyday, working long hours for as little as R4,500 a month. They have no choice, they have to provide for their families.

Always leaving their homes with the nagging fear that any day might be their last day alive. I was particularly touched by the following, which sums up the plight of the downtrodden: "...for R 4,500 a month I live each day without knowing I would return to my family."

Today, two women in Sebokeng are grieving; one lost her husband and the other her brother.

In an earlier incident, four guards, guarding the Verref Substation in Vereeniging, were stripped naked, beaten and ordered to dig up copper cables from the station by heavily armed thieves. How heartless and demeaning!

Strangely, our government seems not to care, the minister of police is unperturbed, communities live in fear. Is this the price we have to pay for our  so-called freedom?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

