State wants to disarm people when crime is at its worst

Our government wants to disarm us without first making our living life a safe place to work, live and play freely without being robbed of our hard-earned belongings. I will support a gun-free society only when crime has been brought under control drastically.

Today's crime stats show that violent crime is increasing. As citizens we have a right to life and by defending ourselves through legal means, we are actually reinforcing our rights to life.

Our police force are overwhelmed and can't cope with the level of crimes. The police can't be visible 24 hours a day in our communities. Hence the mushrooming of private security to plug the hole.

First the government must create a reasonable environment for a gun-free society. That will require the removal of the majority of illegal firearms that are responsible for violent crimes daily. Day in and day out we hear and see criminals in action and most of them are not being apprehended, meaning that they are ready to strike again.

As long as ministers do not feel safe themselves by having armed guards around them 24 hours a day, it means we are not ready for a gun-free society.

This will make us more vulnerable should the government continue with the proposed gun amendment act. The government should be prepared to shoulder the blame and compensate us for any loss that we might suffer due to their actions.

Our government must not proceed with this unjust act. It should work tirelessly on reducing the backlog experienced in applying for renewal of our gun licences.

Moses Zola Manake, Roodekrans