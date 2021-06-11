Letters

Skop en donder still continues

By Reader Leader - 11 June 2021 - 13:09
A security guard outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town the day after violent confrontations between EFF members and parents and members of the community. The private security sector is the largest armed force in SA, and the SAPS combined with the SANDF can't stand against security guards, numbering about 2m, says the writer.
Image: Esa Alexander

Skop en donder have not ceased in SA. It was transferred from the old SAP to the private security sector. The sector comprises retired old SAP members and mostly trained ex-soldiers from African states, especially  neighbouring countries.

They are brutes and have no mercy for SA blacks, who are subjected to their brutality in some way or another; they’re a law unto themselves. To the elite blacks this is unheard of.

In addition, the Human Rights Commission is so obsessed with xenophobia. Black South Africans are like orphans with no-one to listen to their grievances nor to report to. Maybe our case will be addressed the day that the heavily armed and well-trained private security firm members beat up the 200,000 members of the SAPS. 

The private security sector is the largest armed force in SA, and the SAPS combined with the SANDF can't stand against security guards, numbering about 2m. We are in serious trouble because the aim of the private security industry is to make profit at all costs, while the SAPS and SANDF are supposed to serve the nation.

Remember what happened at the Fourth Beach in Clifton, Cape Town? It was an eye opener to the few previously disadvantaged who now live in gated communities. The ordinary people are dished this unholy daily bread. Who can investigate this? The State Security Agency?

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

