Eskom needs to be fixed, no matter the cost

Most people agree that Eskom needs to be fixed. Complaining or pointing fingers won't solve the problem.

Where the aging infrastructure needs an overhaul, how can this be done? SA may not be able to afford a total restructuring of this utility. Unfortunately, increasing costs may be necessary, even if it is unpopular.

Many are unwilling to pay more for a service which is so erratic. And of course times are tough. But by looking at the big picture, short-term pain will lead to medium-term gain. These improvements will improve our quality of life and our morale.

They are likely to also ramp up our economy, with increased investments and much-needed jobs being created.

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale