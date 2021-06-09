Letters

Eskom needs to be fixed, no matter the cost

By reader letter - 09 June 2021 - 07:30
National Union of Mineworkers members protest outside Eskom’s offices in Sunninghill. File photo.
National Union of Mineworkers members protest outside Eskom’s offices in Sunninghill. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Most people agree that Eskom needs to be fixed. Complaining or pointing fingers won't solve the problem.

Where the aging infrastructure needs an overhaul, how can this be done? SA may not be able to afford a total restructuring of this utility. Unfortunately, increasing costs may be necessary, even if it is unpopular.

Many are unwilling to pay more for a service which is so erratic. And of course times are tough. But by looking at the big picture, short-term pain will lead to medium-term gain. These improvements will improve our quality of life and our morale.

They are likely to also ramp up our economy, with increased investments and much-needed jobs being created.

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale 

Eskom takes over load-shedding in Ekurhuleni after the city's 'failure' to carry it out

Ekurhuleni residents who receive their electricity supply from the municipality will start to have load-shedding just like the rest of the country.
News
6 days ago

Eskom unions demand wage increase offer without conditions

Eskom salary negotiations have been suspended until Tuesday morning as negotiators from the power utility asked for time to engage their principals.
News
1 week ago

Racism claims against André de Ruyter of no substance, Ishmael Semenya rules

Semenya said he could also find no substantiation of poor governance on the part of De Ruyter or Eskom
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...