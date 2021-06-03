Letters

Pointing to Holocaust should not justify rights abuse

By READER LETTER - 03 June 2021 - 10:50
Hundreds joined the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Cape Town as they march to Parliament, in Cape Town CBD, in condemnation of Israel's attacks on Palestinians. The writer says it's not appropriate to respond to widespread and well-founded accusations that Israel tortures Palestinian prisoners or confiscates Palestinian land by pointing to the Holocaust.
Hundreds joined the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Cape Town as they march to Parliament, in Cape Town CBD, in condemnation of Israel's attacks on Palestinians. The writer says it's not appropriate to respond to widespread and well-founded accusations that Israel tortures Palestinian prisoners or confiscates Palestinian land by pointing to the Holocaust.
Image: Esa Alexander

It is the height of irony that the SAJBD (SA Jewish Board of Deputies) tries to rightfully invoke the rights of Jewish people to dignity and freedom of speech and yet canvasses and supports and protects the actions of Zionist Israel to ethnically cleanse Palestinians.

Distorted media coverage of Israel has left the majority of Americans and many Europeans largely ignorant of Israel’s rights-abusive policies, helping to cast Israeli Jews as the eternal victims and Palestinians as aggressors. In his book Beyond Chutzpah, Norman Finkelstein comments that "The memories of the Holocaust are exploited to deflect criticism of Israel".

Finkelstein further cautions that we must be wary of ideologies of uniqueness, for they inevitably lead to ideologies of unique moral dispensation or immunity.

It is not appropriate to respond to widespread and well-founded accusations that Israel tortures Palestinian prisoners or confiscates Palestinian land by pointing to the Holocaust.

Tragedy should not abet tragedy.

Zaakir Said, Durban

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, UN to launch Gaza aid appeal

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held into a third day on Sunday as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the ...
News
1 week ago

Biden prays ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the Democratic Party still supported Israel and he was praying that the ceasefire between Israelis and Hamas ...
News
1 week ago

Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned it still had its "hands on the trigger" and demanded Israel end ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...