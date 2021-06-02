Some tips to help reduce crime

Here are some suggestions to reduce crime and violence in South Africa:

Buy South African goods to keep South Àfricans in work; when more people are employed there is less crime.

Do what you can to create even casual work; pay someone to wash your car or to mow and tidy your pavement, etc.

Alcohol and drugs are factors in many crimes, including gender-based violence. Encourage people who have alcohol or drug addictions to contact organisations such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Sanca and Narcotics Anonymous to get help.

Encourage people to attend social gatherings where alcohol is not served; consider donating your old games, jigsaw puzzles and sports equipment to à church youth group.

