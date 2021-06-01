New gun policy to deny citizens self-defence right

Our police minister, Bheki Cele, has recently informed South Africans that our government is proposing amendments to the Firearms Control Act (Act No 60 of 2000).

This proposed bill seeks to take away self-defence as a legitimate reason in gaining a gun licence.

This is a serious question: are we living in the same SA?

As a young girl who resides in SA, I’m absolutely appalled by this proposed bill. It’s already a colossal struggle to get a gun licence, with self-defence as a legitimate reason.

And now you want to invalidate my biggest reason for needing protection.

There is simply no intelligent logic behind these decisions. And honestly, I don’t care for the placating statements accompanying this announcement, for they only highlight the utter ignorance within this amendment.