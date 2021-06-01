Letters

Covid holds back kids' parties but it's necessary

By Reader Letter - 01 June 2021 - 10:52
Children greet a person dressed as Santa Claus from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village, amid the Oovid-19 outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 3, 2020. The writer says in this era, it's not "send in the clowns", but rather send in the vaccine nurses.
Image: Jose Luis Gonzalez

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused so many deaths that defeating it must be the world's first priority and it will come with costs and deprivations.

Lockdowns have become a regular event and are generally considered a nuisance, but they are necessary. Some of the social media has been complaining about the consequences, including the cancellation of children's birthday parties.

Although I sympathise with children missing out on their birthday party, especially twice, the reason they are missing out on their birthdays is so that many more people can continue to have many more birthdays.

It's not "send in the clowns", but rather send in the vaccine nurses.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne

