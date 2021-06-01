Covid holds back kids' parties but it's necessary

Lockdowns have become a regular event and are generally considered a nuisance, but they are necessary. Some of the social media has been complaining about the consequences, including the cancellation of children's birthday parties.

Although I sympathise with children missing out on their birthday party, especially twice, the reason they are missing out on their birthdays is so that many more people can continue to have many more birthdays.

It's not "send in the clowns", but rather send in the vaccine nurses.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne