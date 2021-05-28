Letters

Respect the Covid-19 rules

By Reader Letter - 28 May 2021 - 11:18
In this still from a viral video from a popular Mdantsane tavern, scores of patrons were seen partying and breaking lockdown regulations. The writer says if we continue to flout and brazenly violate the lockdown rules, then our reckless behaviour will be tantamount to treason.
In this still from a viral video from a popular Mdantsane tavern, scores of patrons were seen partying and breaking lockdown regulations. The writer says if we continue to flout and brazenly violate the lockdown rules, then our reckless behaviour will be tantamount to treason.
Image: Supplied

Our country is in crisis as we are in the jaws of  the third wave. We are in uncharted waters, which makes it difficult to chart the trajectory of this  viral beast which has an insatiable thirst for harvesting human souls.

Many are brazenly violating the provisions of the lockdown, by deliberately leaving the sanctuary of their homes and venturing into the streets without compelling reasons. Little do these selfish citizens realise that we are being stalked and hunted by a biological killer whose venom is unsurpassed.

By flouting lockdown rules and regulations, we are feeding into the frenzy of the encroaching virus as it encircles crowds and gatherings, thereby spreading it’s lethal tentacles in a trajectory that will be difficult to control and contain if we do not adhere to safety precautions by venturing out only if it is absolutely necessary.

We are displaying defiance in the face of a perilous virus, that has the proven capability to overwhelm those with weak immune systems.

Covid-19, under the third wave, travels rapidly in a dense environment, it can infect and proliferate, placing at risk multitudes of people and increasing the risk of contaminating the entire country in a fog of death and misery.

If we continue to flout and brazenly violate the lockdown rules, then our reckless behaviour will be tantamount to treason as the country has declared war on this rapidly escalating biological storm. Those who refuse to abide by the rules are endangering themselves, their families and the well-being of the entire nation.

An urgent appeal is made to all: please adhere to the rules and regulations. There is no plan B.

Farouk Araie, Benoni 

Addressing SA’s alcohol problem must start with the youth

The country must deal with the liquor scourge sooner rather than later
Opinion
2 days ago

Alcohol group says restrict access to booze now and avoid a total ban on sales

The SA Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) has proposed these 10 restrictions ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...