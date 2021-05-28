Respect the Covid-19 rules

Our country is in crisis as we are in the jaws of the third wave. We are in uncharted waters, which makes it difficult to chart the trajectory of this viral beast which has an insatiable thirst for harvesting human souls.

Many are brazenly violating the provisions of the lockdown, by deliberately leaving the sanctuary of their homes and venturing into the streets without compelling reasons. Little do these selfish citizens realise that we are being stalked and hunted by a biological killer whose venom is unsurpassed.

By flouting lockdown rules and regulations, we are feeding into the frenzy of the encroaching virus as it encircles crowds and gatherings, thereby spreading it’s lethal tentacles in a trajectory that will be difficult to control and contain if we do not adhere to safety precautions by venturing out only if it is absolutely necessary.

We are displaying defiance in the face of a perilous virus, that has the proven capability to overwhelm those with weak immune systems.

Covid-19, under the third wave, travels rapidly in a dense environment, it can infect and proliferate, placing at risk multitudes of people and increasing the risk of contaminating the entire country in a fog of death and misery.

If we continue to flout and brazenly violate the lockdown rules, then our reckless behaviour will be tantamount to treason as the country has declared war on this rapidly escalating biological storm. Those who refuse to abide by the rules are endangering themselves, their families and the well-being of the entire nation.

An urgent appeal is made to all: please adhere to the rules and regulations. There is no plan B.

Farouk Araie, Benoni