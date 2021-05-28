Education affords people healthier options

The relationship between education and healthcare is key and should be prioritised in the development of children.

The government should invest more in these two domains because the future of each nation lies in the hands of its young people. SA is doing so much better in terms of child’s education and food security by offering free primary and secondary education, as well as offering food schemes in public schools.

Chronic hunger is real in many communities, where children go without proper meals or no food at all for many days. This would have had huge impact on their learning and development had there been no meals provided at schools.

Education and healthcare should be balanced, the government is continuing to make sure that education and healthcare is easily accessible even in rural areas. These days, most provinces have enough schools and health centres in communities, people no longer have to walk long distances just to get these services. And the more educated people become the more they develop into thriving communities.

Education can also increase our life expectancy, and can reduce population growth because children from well-educated communities do not easily fall into premature pregnancy trap.

Poverty is the number one cause of population growth. Getting educated increases one’s chances of getting a good job with a better salary, which empowers one to make sound decisions about one's life, as compared to less educated people.

The more educated people become, the more they practice healthy living, they can also afford better healthcare and safer neighborhoods. Education is key to life.

Consolation Mathebula, Bushbuckridge