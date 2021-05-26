Letters

Norma's snap at R3,000 at Zondo inquiry insulting

By reader letter - 26 May 2021 - 09:37
Norma Mngoma testifies at the Zondo Commission.
"There is nothing I can do with R3,000." These words were uttered by Norma Mngoma, Melusi Gigaba's estranged wife at the Zondo commission.

To me and someone who works for R1,500 a month, her statement is an insult. But living large could be a thing of the past now as the couple are heading for a messy divorce.

Mngoma's revelations are juicy, no wonder Gigaba sought to interdict her from appearing before the commission. But it is too late because we now know about his 200 expensive suits in his wardrobe. I am not surprised to see this once admired couple going for each others' throats. Love that is based on material possession usually doesn't last the distance.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

