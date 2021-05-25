Journalists undermine India patients
Why are TV crews from the West and India allowed into Indian hospitals for Covid stories? One cannot enter hospitals in Europe and America and take photos because the patients are protected by privacy laws.
In India journalists are going into the hospitals without permission and delivering the photos to western news agencies. In this manner they demean India by mixing fact with fiction.
Drs Sears Appalsamy
Breda, Netherlands
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.