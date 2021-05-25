Letters

Journalists undermine India patients

By Reader Letter - 25 May 2021 - 09:45
Patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Why are TV crews from the West and India allowed into Indian hospitals for Covid stories? One cannot enter hospitals in Europe and America and take photos because the patients are protected by privacy laws. 

In India journalists are going into the hospitals without permission and delivering the photos to western news agencies. In this manner they demean India by mixing fact with fiction.

Drs Sears Appalsamy
Breda, Netherlands

