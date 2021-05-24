Broke SA is world's laughing stock

I found page 10 of the Sowetan (Friday May 2021) intriguing, with serious contradictions that left me puzzled as to what exactly is the nature of the relationship betwen Cosatu and the government.

On the one hand, Cosatu reiterates its commitment to remain a principled member of the tripartite alliance, which presupposes that they must be acutely aware of the serious problems plaguing the government. The major problem, of course, being bankruptcy, with almost every state department unable to function optimally.

Minister of international relations Naledi Pandor announced a few days ago the pending closure of 10 embassies around the world because SA has no money. Everything is falling apart. What boggles the mind is that on the same page, Cosatu is said to be calling on its public sector affiliate unions to be ready to take to the streets in protest against the government's insistence to offer only 1.5% against the unions' demand for 7%.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali is alleged to have said the unions should be ready for an industrial action in case the government refuses to change the offer. This is the same person who has just told us that they remain a principled member of the alliance, which suggests that he might have inside knowledge of money lying around somewhere that we ordinary people don't know of.

On a serious note though, we all know where our money is, it is in the banks of India and Dubai. Does this mean that there is no co-operation whatsoever between countries that can make the repatriation of our money possible?

We can't have the Guptas gleefully watching us while we become the laughing stock of the world. The sad thing is that, when civil servants go on strike, it is not the government that will suffer, it is innocent, ordinary people who played no part in allowing the brazen looting of our country that has left us suffering with no end in sight.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand