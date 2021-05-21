No fair play in African football

Unfancied Kaizer Chiefs beat Simba FC of Tanzania 4-0 unexpectedly, I might add, to take a big advantage to Dar-es-Salaam. My only worry is all the negative reports about Simba, there are reports that Simba are not known for their fair play credentials.

I hear that the visiting team should never use the dressing room at Simba's home stadium. What kind of nonsense is this in this day and age? These reports are very disturbing. Do we still have teams using African magic and the new ploy to give bogus positive Covid-19 results?

African football administrators and CAF president Patrice Motsepe must do something about these uncalled-for incidences. We cannot be surprised if African football does not progress because some magic and not tactics are believed to bring good results.

I cannot understand why CAF does not take the responsibility of Covid testing away from the home teams. I doubt that this is the same practice in Europe. I wish both Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns all the best in their African safari.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale