Girls, invest in education not 'love'

Teenage pregnancy is increasing yearly at a very alarming rate. It's saddening to see an adolescent experiencing parenthood. An adolescent should worry about school work, not nappies, formula milk and a baby daddy who has suddenly disappeared.

Teenagers of all genders should invest more in education and their future and less in dating and relationships. The future of the universe is in the hands of young people. I don’t want to talk about other forms of preventing teenage pregnancy because the most effective form is abstinence.

I want to advise young people, especially girls, not to start dating early in life, to abstain completely from engaging in sexual activities at an early age and to stay away from men entirely because that's what brings many complications in their lives.

You might be wondering why I want to dwell more on the future of girls, my reason is simply because pregnancy and birth are significant contributors to high school dropout rates among girls. Girls are more affected than boys; a boy can choose to be supportive towards the child's upbringing while a girl can't.

At least this days teachers and parents don't shy away from talking about sex and its implications, which put young people at a greater advantage of awareness.

You should have sex when you are ready emotionally because you're more aware of the consequences. We grew up being told that sex before marriage is a sin.

These protected many people from sadness and depression, it could have prevented many from being single parents, less illegitimate children, fewer divorces and more successful and happy relationships.

Also, it helps the government spend less on social grants and student loans. These are two policies we as people can help the government to spend less on.

Consolation Mathebula, Bushbuckridge