What's in the name of a pot-holed road?

It is often worrisome for the government to give priority to issues that can be relegated to the backseat of service delivery.

Often, money is wasted on name changes to streets, buildings etc, renaming them to people whose credentials are sometimes questionable. Why waste money on name changes of roads/streets that are in themselves not "car worthy", instead of using those scarce resources to fix the very same dilapidated streets?

Sometimes such name changes lead to court cases and more money is wasted. I am not suggesting that names that were associated with the then apartheid regime should be maintained, I am merely indicating that our priority should be focused on issues that improve the lives of the people.

A name change can't put a plate on the table of the poor, and can't make the potholed road "car worthy". Motorists will still be repairing their tyres, rims and so forth.

This goes to some of the issues debated in our parliament that are not worthy to even appear in the green papers.

Our government should be concerned with topical service delivery issues.

Makgato Raletsatsi, GaKgapane