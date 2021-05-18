Take action against wayward leaders

Our leaders get away with a lot because we allow them to. It is time we take action and hold our leaders accountable.

We can't continue to do the same thing and expect different results. That's utter madness and, just like President Cyril Ramaphosa said, the battle against coronavirus is now in our hands, the future of this country is in our hands!

If we are happy with the status quo, then we shouldn't make a noise about our leaders looting state funds to line their pockets while the country's economy continues on a downward spiral. This tenderpreneur mentality has run down a number of municipalities and it has become a norm in all spheres of government for people to line their own pockets at the expense of their communities.

It is utterly wrong when politicians are splurging and living lavishly in the face of their subordinates' poverty and see nothing wrong with it. I haven't felt this bad and embarrassed to be a South African, but we either just talk and fold our arms or do something about it to make sure that there's a better future for our next generation.

History will judge us one day. SA, you are on your own.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele