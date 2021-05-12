The rod straightened me out

If the assumption that using the rod damages a child's development were true, I would have been the dumbest person in the world. Growing up, I endured a lot of spanking by my mother. I can vividly remember the very last time she beat me.

I was 12 and I couldn't figure out exactly what it was that I had done to earn such punishment. At times I got the impression that she did not quite understand me, because none of my siblings suffered those beatings like I did.

Today I have a lot to be grateful for, because one of the lessons I learnt is never to sulk after such punishment; this has enabled me to face many life challenges with dignity, and I can bear no grudge against those who knowingly or without intended malice hurt me.

As for damage to my brain development, the world can judge me on that. More research needs to be conducted to validate these findings. Until then, I think parents must be allowed to do what they think is best for the upbringing of their children without outside interference.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand