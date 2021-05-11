Is the US still land of the free for its citizens?

The US, which has always regarded itself as a balancing force, is busy destroying itself from the inside. Diversity, its traditional strength, is now becoming an albatross around its neck.

"White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism" is the new sugarcoating for outright racism. While painting China as the big threat, they are losing sight of the fact that they are becoming their own worst enemy. Perhaps they need some time off: time to turn inward and do some introspection in order to heal their own nation.

The question can rightfully be asked whether it is still the "land of the free" for all its citizens, or are some more free and equal than others due to systemic discrimination?

Four years ago two viruses started spreading across their land: racism and Covid-19. Both are still raging. They may over time develop herd immunity against Covid-19, but their highest priority should be to develop a vaccine or herd immunity against racism.

I still want to believe that the US has what it takes to self-correct, but the virus attacking the soul of their nation, seems to be very resilient. It is already embedded in their DNA. China does not need to lift a finger to further strengthen its leading position on the world stage, it must just stay on course.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria