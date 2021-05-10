Lock up Ace and fellow miscreants

Ace Magashule is no longer fit to hold any position in the ANC. This miscreant has shown that he has no respect for law and order, let alone the necessary discipline to be part of an ANC leadership that wants to cleanse itself.

You can’t have a secretary-general who is law unto himself. Magashule likes to listen to his own voice. He cares little for other people.

He speaks revolution but acts capitalism. He speaks democracy but acts dictatorship. He's a real political lunatic, a thug who looted his own province’s funds with no shame at all. We must be afraid that he’s aspiring to be the president of our beautiful country. What a nightmare would that be!

What kind of secretary-general of a big organisation has to pay R200,000 bail? What kind of secretary-general can perform at every turn and doesn’t know the constitution of his own organisation and that of his own country?

He lashes out at everything. Even nyaope drug addicts behave better than this criminally charged clown. He treats the ANC as his private fiefdom. He misquotes every ANC policy to suit his own agenda.

The “suspension letter” he wrote to the sitting president of the ANC shows how low he stoops. A very unstable character indeed! Some of us are beginning to doubt his mental capacity. Someone must book a bed for him at one of our mental institutions to save him from himself. He needs a quick evaluation because his behaviour resembles that of an unstable mind.

His ANC Luthuli House office has been turned into a fortress of delusions and conspiracies. It attracts bad characters like Carl Niehaus and Kebby Maphatsoe, miscreants who thrive on chaos and confusion.

Most people have been left gobsmacked by radical economic transformation (RET) forces who think looting is the new normal.

There’s only one solution for the ANC thieves. They must be fired with immediate effect and our law enforcement agencies must relentlessly pursue their devious behaviour with ruthless efficiency – otherwise we must kiss good governance goodbye.

Most youth like bad people. Some regard thugs as heroes and that's what RET baddies thrive on.

To save itself from extinction, the ANC must expel Magashule with immediate effect.

Pio Mashaba, email