Love is life's greatest experience

Love is whimsical and temperamental. Its nature is ephemeral and transitory. It comes when it pleases and goes away without warning.

Accept and enjoy it while it lasts, but spend no time worrying about its departure. Worry will never bring it back. Dismiss also the thought that love never comes once. Love may come and go, but there are no two love experiences which affect one in just the same way.

There may be one love experience which leaves a deeper imprint on the heart than all the others, but all love experiences are beneficial except to the person who becomes resentful and cynical when love makes its departure.

There should be no disappointment over love and there would be none if people understood the difference between the emotions of love and sex. The major difference is that love is spiritual, while sex is biological. No experience that touches the human heart with a spiritual force can possibly be harmful, except through ignorance or jealousy.

Love is without question life's greatest experience. It brings one into communion with infinite intelligence.

Kganthane Lebaka, GaPhaahla Madikwe, Limpopo

