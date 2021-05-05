Letters

Stick to AmaZulu, coach Benni

By reader letter - 05 May 2021 - 10:36
AmaZulu owner-chairman Sandile Zungu and coach Benni McCarthy.
AmaZulu owner-chairman Sandile Zungu and coach Benni McCarthy.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

While I may not claim any expertise in the field of football, but as a former administrator of Schools Soccer Association in the 1980s and a teacher, I would like to send a word of caution to Benni McCarthy.

Coaching in the professional rank is like being a political party leader, there are no permanent friends or foes. You are as good as it lasts. I would like to advise McCarthy to stick to coaching Amazulu as of now and enjoy the friendship and support he has with the management of that team. It will go a long way in gaining him more experience.

But if McCarthy starts looking into what he thinks is a glorified post of being a national coach, he will become distracted from what he is good at now and start losing games.

Coaching a SA national team may be any coach's ambition but like political party leadership, it is a short-lived position. He must take a cue from those who went before him. He is still young in this field of coaching.

Let him remain coaching a professional team as he does now and wait. His time will come, lest he will regret.

Makgato Raletsatsi, GaKgapane

McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — Safa official

Fan favourite Benni McCarthy is unlikely to be named as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week as the nation’s soccer lovers and many observers ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Benni link to Bafana creates stir in local football circles

Safa flip-flops over post while pundits argue over McCarthy's experience
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X