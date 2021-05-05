Stick to AmaZulu, coach Benni

While I may not claim any expertise in the field of football, but as a former administrator of Schools Soccer Association in the 1980s and a teacher, I would like to send a word of caution to Benni McCarthy.

Coaching in the professional rank is like being a political party leader, there are no permanent friends or foes. You are as good as it lasts. I would like to advise McCarthy to stick to coaching Amazulu as of now and enjoy the friendship and support he has with the management of that team. It will go a long way in gaining him more experience.

But if McCarthy starts looking into what he thinks is a glorified post of being a national coach, he will become distracted from what he is good at now and start losing games.

Coaching a SA national team may be any coach's ambition but like political party leadership, it is a short-lived position. He must take a cue from those who went before him. He is still young in this field of coaching.

Let him remain coaching a professional team as he does now and wait. His time will come, lest he will regret.

Makgato Raletsatsi, GaKgapane