Don't give up, even if it gets tougher

Do you feel like giving up or giving in? Well, don't. I, too, had felt that way many times, but thank God I didn't. It doesn't matter what you are going through right now, but never ever give up or give in, because the moment you do, that would be the end of your life.

Whether it's in your relationships, finances, socially, and economically you must never be tempted to throw in the towel yet. It doesn't matter what you pursue in life, but the thought of giving up should never cross your mind as long as you breathe.

Good things come to those who believe; better things come to those who wait, and the best things come to those who don't give up. If you don't give up on something you truly believe in, you will find a way. It is out of suffering that the strongest souls have emerged and the most massive characters are seared with scars.

Before the miracle happens, you must not give up. Successful men and women are always on the move. They make mistakes but they never quit. Although it is difficult to wait, it is more difficult to regret. Winners, actually, are not people who never fail, but who do not surrender.

There's nobody who said that the road will be easy to travel, so don't ever give up when it gets hard and one day you will be thankful to yourself that you ignored the noise made by pessimists. So, don't give up when it gets hard. Your struggles might be your ingredient for future successes.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron